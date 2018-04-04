Felix Sater on Capitol Hill for interview with Senate Intelligence Committee

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump’s longtime business associate Felix Sater arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russian election interference.

He did not comment on the appearance to reporters on the way to his interview with Senate investigators.

The Russian-born businessman was involved in a proposed plan to build a “Trump Tower Moscow” during the 2016 presidential campaign, along with Trump attorney Michael Cohen, a childhood friend.

“I know how to play it, and we will get this done,” Sater wrote to Cohen in emails first published by The Washington Post and The New York Times. “Buddy, our boy can become president of the USA, and we can engineer it.”

Sater said recently in an interview with ABC News that there’s more to his life story: He claims to have spent two decades serving as a high-level intelligence asset for the Defense Intelligence Agency, CIA and the FBI.



