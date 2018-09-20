Female Senators speak out about Republican 'bullying' of Kavanaugh accuser

U.S. Senate Photographic Studio(WASHINGTON) — Several female lawmakers spoke out on Thursday about what they see as the rushed process for Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of a sexual assault allegation.

Joined by supporters of Christine Blasey Ford, who has said the nominee assaulted her during a party decades ago when they were both in high school in suburban Maryland, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. slammed Republicans for “bullying” the college professor.

“She’s not asking for extraordinary measures, she’s asking for basic fairness,” she said.

The lawmakers touted a letter of support they said was signed by more than 1,000 Holton Arms alumnae.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.