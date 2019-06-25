First lady announces Grisham as new White House press secretary

Bet_Noire/iStock(WASHINGTON) — First lady Melania Trump announced on Twitter on Tuesday that outgoing press secretary Sarah Sanders will be replaced by her communications director, Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham will serve as both press secretary and Communications Director.

@FLOTUS: I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 – @POTUS & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest

This is President Trump’s third press secretary.



