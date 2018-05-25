Flynn tweets photo of Harvey Weinstein with Hillary Clinton

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A tweet Friday morning from a former top Trump advisor set Twitter afire, reading simply, “Dgfffcf,” with an apparent picture of Hillary Clinton and controversial movie mogul Harvey Weinstein at a dinner event.

The mysterious phrase appeared to be from the Twitter account of Gen. Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security advisor.

Flynn pled guilty in December to making false statements related to his contact with Russians – reduced charges in exchange for cooperating in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Flynn last tweeted the day after he pled guilty.

Twitter followers pounced. Many offering a link to a once mysterious Trump tweet, “Covefe.”

The tweet was ultimately deleted, and Flynn’s son sent out a tweet-explainer of his own, “FYI @GenFlynn Twitter account was hacked this morning….currently addressing…”

A source confirmed this to ABC News saying, “It appears that his Twitter account was hacked. General Flynn did not send the tweet.”

Weinstein on Friday turned himself into police in New York City to face rape and sexual misconduct charges, before being released on $1 million cash bail and fitted with a GPS tracking device.

In the photo, sitting alongside Clinton and Weinstein – which appeared to be from Planned Parenthood’s 100th-anniversary gala last year- was Huma Abedin, top confidante to the former Secretary of State.

Abedin’s ex-husband, disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner, created a firestorm on Twitter when a lewd selfie was posted to his account. He claimed, at first, that he had been hacked. That was later proved untrue.

