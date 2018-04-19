Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani joining Trump legal team along with others

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump has expanded his legal team and hired an old friend, former New York city Mayor Rudy Giuliani, ABC News has confirmed — a move which comes on the heels of shake-ups on the president’s legal team.

In a statement, President Trump’s attorney, Jay Sekulow confirmed the hiring along with two other attorneys.

“Rudy is great. He has been my friend for a long time and wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country,” President Trump said in a statement released by his attorneys.

‘It is an honor to be a part of such an important legal team, and I look forward to not only working with the President but with Jay, Ty, and their colleagues,” Giuliani said in a statement.

The legal team also announced the hiring of Jane Serene Raskin and Marty Raskin.

According to a statement released by the team: “Jane and Marty are highly respected former federal prosecutors with decades of experience. They have a nationwide practice and reputation for excellence and integrity.”



