Former President George W. Bush on his dad 'the best father a son or daughter could have'

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — George W. Bush, the 43rd president who often referred to his father endearingly as “41” delivered a poignant eulogy of his father, President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday.

Toward the end of the emotional address, and in front of a gathering of politicians, dignitaries and family members, Bush, the son, sobbed and broke down as he described his dad as “the best father a son or daughter could have.”

Former President George H.W. Bush died last Friday at age 94.

