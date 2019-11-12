Former President Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for brain surgery

aimintang/iStock(ATLANTA) — Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized on Monday for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, a spokesperson said.

Carter, the oldest living ex-U.S. president, was admitted to Emory University Hospital on Monday evening ahead of the procedure, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the family said he was “resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.