Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized after threatening to harm himself: Police

Samuel Corum/Getty ImagesBy KATHERINE FAULDERS, WILL STEAKIN and JOHN SANTUCCI, ABC News

(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — President Donald Trump’s former 2020 campaign manager and current campaign senior advisor, Brad Parscale, was taken into custody Sunday evening by Fort Lauderdale Police after allegedly threatening to harm himself at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ABC News has confirmed.

According to a public information officer with the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department, a 911 call was placed by Parscale’s wife who advised that “her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself. Officers determined the only occupant inside the home was the adult male,” referring to Parscale.

He was detained without injury and taken to Broward Health Medical Center, authorities said. The news was first reported by ABC News affiliate WPLG-TV.

Parscale was removed as campaign manager just over two months ago in July following a lightly attended but much-hyped campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the president was trailing in the polls. He was replaced by then-deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien, but has stayed on as a senior adviser to the campaign.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News in a statement Sunday night, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Despite the Trump campaign’s statement, there is no evidence implicating Democrats or any other group in the incident involving Parsacle, according to the information provided by law enforcement. Parscale has yet to personally comment on the matter.

The former long-time campaign manager had kept a relatively low profile since the demotion, other than joining a Texas Trump campaign bus tour earlier this month and occasionally posting defiant messages on Twitter defending his time leading the campaign. In August, weeks after the staff shake-up, Parscale tweeted that he was “employee number 1 in 2015 for the exploration committee” and that his team “built the biggest infrastructure in history.”

Parsacle was named campaign manager in February 2018, ahead of the midterm elections, and has led the team since, with the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, retaining significant power over the campaign, including having the final say in most political moves.

After the 2016 campaign ended and before being named campaign manager, Parscale joined America First, the super PAC endorsed by the president that works to support his agenda outside the White House, as a senior adviser.

The Texas-based digital guru has also done work on behalf of the Republican National Committee.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

