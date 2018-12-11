Google says it didn't use resources to target Latino voters in 2016

JHVEPhoto/iStock(WASHINGTON) — In a testy exchange in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai refuted allegations that the company targeted Latino voters during the 2016 U.S. elections.

During a hearing on Google’s data collection and filtering practices, Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, alleged that in 2016, the company engaged in partisan behavior to target Latino voters in key states, citing a leaked email written by Google’s head of multicultural marketing, Eliana Murillo.

According the email, Pichai “gave the effort a shout out and comment in Spanish, which was really special.” The email goes on to note that Voto Latino, an organization that encourages young Latino people to vote, helped transport Latino voters to the polls in specific key states.

“We as a company didn’t have any effort to votes for any particular demographic, that would be against our principals. We participate in the civic process in a non-partisan way,” Pichai said.

