GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, outspoken Trump critic, announces he won’t seek reelection

(WASHINGTON) — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the House Jan. 6 select committee, and one of the most vocal critics of the GOP’s embrace of former President Donald Trump and the “big lie,” announced on Friday he is not running for reelection to Congress next term.

In referencing his first campaign, Kinzinger made the announcement in a nearly five-minute video to supporters and posted to social media.

“I also remember during that campaign saying that if I ever thought it was time to move on from Congress I would, and that time is now, but let me be clear, my passion for this country has only grown. My desire to make a difference is bigger than it’s ever been. My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge. The battlefield must be broader and the truth needs to reach the American people across the whole country,” he said.

“I cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide,” he said.