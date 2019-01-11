Government shutdown set to break record for longest lapse in federal funding

narvikk/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The government shutdown Friday ties the record for the longest ever federal funding lapse, and it is set to break that record on Saturday, as the standoff continues between President Trump and democrats over funding for his border wall.

It’s day 21 of the government shutdown and the first day that some of the 800,000 impacted federal workers will not get a paycheck.

President Trump has said he can relate to those anxious workers. But when was asked Thursday in Texas how long he thought the shutdown will last — he didn’t talk about them.

“I can’t tell you,” he said. “I feel badly for people that have family members that have been killed that should have never happened. Those are the people I’m thinking most about.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.