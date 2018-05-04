Gun rights will 'never be under siege as long as I am your president': Trump to NRA

ABC News(DALLAS) — For the second year in a row as president, Donald Trump addressed the National Rifle Association in Dallas, Texas at its annual convention, but this year’s remarks come in the wake of some of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, including at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

“The people in this hall have never taken our freedom for granted, you’ve never stopped fighting for our beloved Constitution,” Trump said.

“Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never be under siege as long as I am your president” Trump said.

Following the Parkland shooting, Trump strayed from the NRA’s positions on gun control and even said he would be willing to stand up to the powerful gun lobby.

But during an impromptu press gaggle aboard Air Force One on the way to the convention, President Trump called the NRA “a truly great organization that loves this country.”

After Parkland, Trump seemed open to some gun control measures. Trump hosted the students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, as well as parents of school shooting victims, at the White House in the weeks following the shooting.

After the listening sessions, Trump advocated for arming teachers – something supported by the NRA – but also raising the age limit for purchasing long guns to 21, something the NRA has strongly opposed.

But then, during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, Trump accused some of the politicians of being “afraid” of the NRA gun lobby.

“Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. You can’t be petrified. They want to do what’s right, and they’re going to do what’s right,” Trump said.

