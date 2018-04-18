Head budget official says office will open probe into Scott Pruitt's spending

Pete Marovich/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the office is opening a probe into Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s spending since he took over the helm of the agency.

The Government Accountability Office released a report Monday that the EPA violated a federal funding law by spending $43,000 on a secure phone booth for Pruitt’s office without notifying Congress first.

“We take the anti-deficiency statute very, very seriously, and if they’ve been broken, we’ll follow the rules, we will enforce the law, and we’ll do so in a transparent fashion,” Mulvaney told a congressional committee on Tuesday, adding that “we’re not interested in covering for anyone else.”

Pruitt and the EPA have been under intense scrutiny for the cost of Pruitt’s security detail and his travel, which included first-class flights recommended by his security detail.



