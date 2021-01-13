House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, stolen in Capitol riot, returned

Win McNamee/Getty ImagesBy ADIA ROBINSON, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, seen being carried off in the Capitol riot in a photo that went viral, has been returned.

The distinctive lectern was placed for an enrollment ceremony of the House impeachment resolution in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room, according to pool reporters.

Pelosi was expected use it to speak after Wednesday’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Kent K. Nishimura tweeted that an aide said “Yes, it’s THE lectern,” as it was being set up.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, allegedly stole Pelosi’s lectern during the riot. He was arrested after federal investigators said he was the man seen smiling in photos carrying the lectern through the Capitol Rotunda.

Johnson has been charged with “one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to U.S. Attorney’s office. He was released on $25,000 bond Monday.

Federal investigators said Senate staff found the lectern the day after the riot. It has an approximate value of $1,000.

Johnson was ordered to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19. One of his attorneys told reporters that Johnson would not be making any statements.

