ICE will begin removing 'millions of illegal aliens' next week, Trump tweets

VallarieE/iStock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter late Monday night that Immigration and Customs Enforcement next week would begin “removing the millions of illegal aliens” from the U.S. “as fast as they come in.”

Less than two weeks after signing a deal with Mexico to avoid another trade war, Trump said America’s neighbor to the south now is “doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border.”

Guatemala, Trump added, is close to signing a “Safe-Third Agreement,” which means migrants fleeing from Honduras and El Salvador would be required to seek asylum there first before in the U.S.

….long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Earlier on Monday, the State Department reported that it would freeze $185 million in aid to El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala “until the department is satisfied the Northern Triangle countries are taking concrete actions to reduce the number of migrants.”

Trump’s tweets came a day before he’s expected to kick off his 2020 campaign at a major event in Orlando, Florida.

