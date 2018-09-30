If Kavanaugh confirmed, 'House will have to' investigate if Senate doesn't: Democratic rep

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The leading Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee said that if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed as a Supreme Court justice, “the House will have to investigate” allegations of sexual assault and perjury if the Senate doesn’t “properly” do so through this week’s limited FBI probe.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday, “We can’t have a justice on the court who has been credibly accused of sexual assault, who’s been accused of other things, including perjury.”

Nadler was responding to a question from Stephanopoulos, who asked, “If it turns out that he becomes Justice Kavanaugh, and you’re chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, would you investigate him for possible impeachment?”

“If he is on the Supreme Court, and the Senate hasn’t investigated, then the House will have to,” Nadler said. “We would have to investigate any credible allegations of perjury and other things that haven’t been properly looked into before.”

Republicans control the House of Representatives, but Democrats hope to gain a majority in the midterm elections in November.

Nadler, who as a House member is not directly involved in the Supreme Court confirmation process, has been a vocal opponent of Kavanaugh’s being elevated to the high court.

Nadler first called for an FBI inquiry into allegations against Kavanaugh on Sept. 19, three days after Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused the nominee of sexually assaulting her at a party when they were in high school. Ford came forward in an article in the Washington Post.

