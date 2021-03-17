IRS planning to delay tax filing deadline to mid-May because of COVID, sources say

NoDerog/iStockBy BENJAMIN SIEGEL and KATHERINE FAULDERS, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The IRS is planning to delay the April 15 tax filing deadline by roughly a month, sources familiar with the plans confirmed Wednesday.

The move would give taxpayers more time to prepare their filings amid the slew of pandemic-related tax changes.

The Treasury and IRS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg first reported the development.

The IRS is pushing the filing deadline back to May 17 — a Monday — according to a congressional aide briefed on the plans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.