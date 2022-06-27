Jan. 6 committee unexpectedly adds hearing for Tuesday

(WASHINGTON) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing this Tuesday, June 28, after previously revising its schedule to postpone the hearings for “several weeks.”

The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. ET and members will “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” the committee said in a release.

The committee revised its schedule last week to postpone public hearings for “several weeks” as it sorted through a wave of new information,

The new scheduling comes after British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who had substantial access to then-President Donald Trump, his family and closest aides around the Jan. 6 attack, sat for an interview with the committee behind-closed-doors last week and handed over footage which includes interviews with Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence.

Lawmakers have also expressed interest in speaking to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as well as former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Members have not disclosed a witness for the new hearing.

Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., closed the committee’s last public hearing by previewing the focus of hearings to come, calling the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol Trump’s “backup plan of stopping the transfer of power” if he couldn’t get away with a “political coup.”