Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Committee meets again just weeks before midterms

(WASHINGTON) — The House Jan. 6 committee meets Thursday after a months-long hiatus to hold its ninth public hearing since June, and possibly its last in its investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack. The panel has focused on the role of former President Donald Trump before, alleging he was front and center of a plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Here’s how the story is developing:

Oct 13, 10:45 AM EDTTrump’s ‘state of mind’ to be a key focus, aides say

Lawmakers will focus on Trump’s “state of mind” leading up to, during and after the insurrection during Thursday’s session, committee aides told reporters.

“What you’re going to see is a synthesis of some evidence we’ve already presented with that new, never-before-seen information to, let’s say, illustrate Donald Trump’s centrality from the time prior to the election,” an aide said.

While there won’t be any live witnesses in the hearing room, the panel’s expected to air new documentary evidence and video footage depicting efforts to respond as the violence broke out on Jan. 6, 2021.

The hearing is expected to kick off at 1 p.m.