Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Committee to focus on Trump’s ‘187 minutes’ of inaction

(WASHINGTON) — The focus of the House Jan. 6 committee’s second prime-time hearing will be what it says was then-President Donald Trump’s “187 minutes” of inaction — from the time he left the rally at the Ellipse, then watching the attack on the U.S. Capitol from the White House until he finally called on his violent supporters to go home.

Two former White House aides are expected to testify before the committee on Thursday, sources previously confirmed to ABC News.

Those ex-staffers are Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary, and Matthew Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser. Both resigned from their positions after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

At the committee’s June 16 hearing, a clip from Matthews’ prior testimony was played in which she described what it was like on the White House press team as the insurrection unfolded. She said that Trump’s tweet attacking then-Vice President Mike Pence during the attack “felt like he was pouring gasoline on the fire.”