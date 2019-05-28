Joe and Jill Biden to attend American Federation of Teachers town hall in Houston

Paul Morigi/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — As he continues his push for union support, former Vice President Joe Biden will attend a town hall in Houston hosted by the American Federation of Teachers on Tuesday afternoon.

The town hall is part of the union’s 2020 endorsement process for its 1.7 million members. Biden will be joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, a veteran educator, and the couple will attend the town hall along with AFT President Randi Weingarten, Houston Federation of Teachers President Zeph Capo, union members and students.

Biden is the latest 2020 presidential candidate to participate in a teachers’ union town hall with Weingarten. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tim Ryan, and Sen. Kamala Harris have all participated in events with the union.

This is Biden’s first event in Texas since becoming a presidential candidate and his first event since he was attacked by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump as being a “low IQ” individual.

Last week, an editorial published on the website of KCNA – the North Korean state news agency, issued a list of criticisms against Biden, also saying the presidential candidate’s bid for office “should not carry high expectations.”

President Trump, who in the past had called Biden “a low IQ individual” subsequently tweeted that he “smiled” when North Korea called “Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual.”

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

During a press conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump doubled down supporting Kim Jong Un’s comments about Biden. “Kim Jong-Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. He probably is based on his record. I think I agree with him on that,” Trump said. Trump went on to attack Biden’s time serving as Vice President in the Obama administration. “I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster, his administration with President Obama, they were basically a disaster when it came to so many things,” the president said. “Whether it was economy, whether it was military, defense, no matter what it was. They had a lot of problems. So I’m not a fan.”

Biden has not yet directly responded to the president’s criticism.

However, Biden’s campaign previously responded to the North Korean leader’s critiques saying “it’s no surprise North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House.”

“As Vice President Biden said in Philadelphia, Donald Trump ’embraces dictators and tyrants like Putin and Kim Jung Un’ while alienating our closest allies. That is antithetical to who we are and it has to change,” Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates recently told ABC News. “Trump has also been repeatedly tricked into making major concessions to the murderous regime in Pyongyang while getting nothing in return. Given Vice President Biden’s record of standing up for American values and interests, it’s no surprise that North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House.”

Biden and Trump have recently been locked in a war of words as they battle to shore up the base in key areas – for Trump, unions are a critical voting constituency that helped him win critical swing states such as Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania in 2016. Biden announced his plans to run for president, is a familiar face among labor groups having protested with labor organizations for decades.

