Judge grants Donald Trump’s request for special master, halts government review of seized Mar-a-Lago documents
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
(WASHINGTON) — In a win for Donald Trump, Judge Allen Cannon has granted a request from the former president’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.
The ruling will also halt all reviews of the documents by the Department of Justice.
Story developing…
Copyright (C) 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Monday, September 5, 2022 at 12:04PM
by
Alexander Mallin, ABC News Permalink