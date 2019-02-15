Judge issues gag order on longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A federal judge on Friday issued a gag order for Roger Stone, the veteran political operative and former adviser to Donald Trump, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s case against him.

“Counsel for the parties and the witnesses must refrain from making statements to the media or in public settings that pose a substantial likelihood of material prejudice to this case,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote Friday.

This is a developing story. Pleasecheck back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.