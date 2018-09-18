Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation before testifying: Lawyer

Holton Arms School Yearbook(WASHINGTON) — The woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when both of them were in high school will not testify before the FBI investigates the matter, one of her lawyers, Lisa Banks, said Tuesday night.

In a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, reported first on CNN, lawyers for professor Christine Blasey Ford, said “a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”

Grassley had invited both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify before the committee on Monday.

ABC does not have the letter and has reached out to Grassley for comment.

In the letter, as reported on CNN, Ford’s lawyers say she has “been the target of vicious harassment and even death threats” and because of that, has been forced to leave her home.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.