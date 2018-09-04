Kavanaugh confirmation hearings begin with protest from Democrats

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh began with protests Tuesday, as Democrats objected to what they say is a lack of information about the judge’s record and demanding the proceedings be delayed.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was to hear Kavanaugh speak publicly for the first time since his nomination. Senators are expected to push Kavanaugh on various issues throughout the week including abortion, executive privilege, and Kavanaugh’s previous legal decisions.

Democrats began to object to the hearing before Chairman Chuck Grassley attempted to gavel in the hearing, saying that a release of additional documents late Monday night did not give them enough time to properly vet the information.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

