Koch brothers taking on Trump with free trade campaign

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Another trade war is brewing – one between President Trump and the Koch brothers.

Days after the president moved forward with imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico, three groups affiliated with the Koch brothers are launching a multi-year, multi-million dollar campaign to tout free trade and oppose tariffs, ABC News has learned.

The campaign, launched by Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, Americans for Prosperity and the LIBRE Initiative, all groups funded by the Kochs, will consist of advertisements, lobbying efforts and grassroots organization.

“The Trump administration has taken some incredibly positive steps for the American economy, but tariffs will undercut that progress and needlessly hamstring our full economic potential,” Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, said. “There are better ways to negotiate trade deals than by punishing American consumers and businesses with higher costs. Instead of pursuing protectionist policies that we already know don’t work, let’s help everyone win by expanding trade, opening new markets and lowering costs.”

“This campaign makes a clear statement: Trade is a major priority for our network. We will work aggressively to educate policymakers and others about the facts,” James Davis, executive vice president of Freedom partners said. “Trade lifts people out of poverty and improves lives. It is critical to America’s future prosperity and our consumers, workers and companies.”

