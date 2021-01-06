Lawmakers call for Trump's impeachment or invoking 25th Amendment in wake of Capitol Hill violence

TriggerPhoto/iStockBy KATHERINE FAULDERS and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has only 14 days left in office, but some lawmakers want his presidency over sooner, calling for his impeachment in the wake of Wednesday’s violence on Capitol Hill that left at least one woman dead.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced that she’s drawing up articles of impeachment, tweeting: “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., called for Trump’s removal through the 25th Amendment, which was ratified in 1967 in the wake of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 and lays out the procedures for replacing the president in the event of death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.

“Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence. He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment,” Moulton tweeted. “Or Congress must immediately impeach and remove the President for the safety of our nation.”

Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence. He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th amendment. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 6, 2021

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., agreed.

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It’s time to remove the President. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) January 6, 2021

Other lawmakers also called for Trump’s removal from office.

This is outrageous, and the president caused it. We should impeach and convict him tomorrow. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 6, 2021

Trump encouraged and incited the violence we are seeing at the Capitol today as Congress was in the process of carrying out a fundamental aspect of our peaceful transfer of power. He deserves to be impeached tomorrow and should be barred from ever holding federal office again. — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 6, 2021

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

The President has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election. He could have stopped them at any moment, but instead he whipped them into a frenzy and sicced them on the Capitol. The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach. — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) January 6, 2021

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Trump falsely claimed: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

“Go home with love & in peace,” the president wrote. “Remember this day forever!”

That tweet has since been removed.

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump, in a video posted to Twitter, falsely said, “We had an election that was stolen from us,” baselessly calling it a “fraudulent election.”

“I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace,” Trump said, adding: “We love you. You’re very special.”

Twitter responded by saying that it’s blocking Trump’s video from being replied to, retweeted or liked “due to a risk of violence.”

Trump’s video has since been removed by Facebook.

“We prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “We are actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules.”

YouTube also deleted the video.

“We removed a video posted this afternoon to Donald Trump’s channel that violated our policies regarding content that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election,” Farshad Shadloo, the company’s head of policy communications, said in a statement.

Twitter has locked the president’s account for 12 hours.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter said at about 7 p.m. ET. “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

ABC News’ Libby Cathey contributed to this report.

