Leslie McCrae Dowless, man at center of North Carolina election fraud scandal, indicted

Hero Images/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Leslie McCrae Dowless, the man at the center of North Carolina’s election fraud scandal, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on charges of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and possession of absentee ballots.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges Wednesday afternoon, the week after the state board of elections ordered a new election be held in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

