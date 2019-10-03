Live updates: Former special envoy to the Ukraine set to testify before Congress

rarrarorro/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Kurt Volker, who resigned last week as the special envoy to Ukraine, is set to testify behind closed doors Thursday morning to the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees.

His deposition is set to focus on the explosive whistleblower complaint claiming that President Donald Trump ordered state officials to work with Ukraine to target political rivals.

Volker is now at the center of the impeachment inquiry controversy due to his apparent efforts in facilitating a meeting between Trump and Ukraine’s president. His Thursday testimony is the latest update in the overall controversy.

9:06 a.m. Kurt Volker arrives for deposition

Volker arrived as the first witness to testify on Capitol Hill despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s refusal to allow State Department to testify.

