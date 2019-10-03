Live updates: Trump says Ukraine, China should investigate Bidens as former envoy testifies

rarrarorro/iStock(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sept. 24 that she was moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

This announcement came after months of calls for impeachment that Pelosi otherwise declined, but after a whistleblower came forward with a complaint about a July call between Trump and the president of Ukraine regarding the Bidens, Pelosi moved quickly forward.

Since then, things have moved at a whirlwind pace.

Here’s the latest Thursday, as the former special envoy to Ukraine testifies in the House and Trump continues to make public comments:

10:37 a.m. Trump says Ukraine and China and Ukraine should investigate the Bidens

Trump extended his attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff along with former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Thursday morning while speaking to reporters at the White House South Lawn

On Wednesday, the president refused to answer a question at the center of the impeachment inquiry: On that July 25 phone call, what did he want Ukraine’s president to do about Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter?

However, on Thursday he seemed to provide more insight into what he did in fact seek from Ukraine’s president.

“I would think that if they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said. “It’s a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens. Because how does a company that’s newly formed and all these companies if you look — by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Trump also expressed his frustration with Schiff calling him a “stone-cold liar.”

“I can say Schiff has proven to be a liar,” Trump said. “We’ve known it for three years because they’ve been trying to impeach for three years. He’s a liar. He’s a stone-cold liar.”

9:06 a.m. Kurt Volker arrives for deposition

Kurt Volker, who resigned last week as the special envoy to Ukraine, is set to testify behind closed doors Thursday morning to the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees.

His deposition is set to focus on the whistleblower complaint claiming that Trump ordered state officials to work with Ukraine to target political rivals.

Volker is now involved in the impeachment inquiry controversy due to his apparent efforts in facilitating a meeting between Trump and Ukraine’s president. His Thursday testimony is the latest update in the overall controversy.



Volker arrived as the first witness to testify on Capitol Hill despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s refusal to allow State Department to testify.

