Manafort attorneys opt to skip defense, proceed to closing arguments

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(ALEXANDRIA, Va) — Attorneys for Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman who is on trial for financial crimes in federal district court Alexandria, Virginia, will not present a defense of their client, ABC News has learned.

Government prosecutors from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office rested their case on Monday, so without a defense, the jury is expected to begin deliberations following closing arguments.

