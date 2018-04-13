Members of Congress react to US strike on Syria

Mike Theiler – Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. launched a “precision strike” on Syria on Friday night in response to a reported chemical weapons attack in the country last week.

Members of Congress reacted to the announcement on Twitter. Some Republicans praised the president’s action against Syria, while other lawmakers criticized Trump for making the decision without congressional approval or a discussion about the strategy going forward.

In announcing the attack Trump said the U.S. was prepared “to sustain a response” until the Syrian regime ends its use of chemical weapons, but also said that America does not plan to stay in the country indefinitely.

Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said in a statement that the president’s decision “reflects his seriousness in addressing the scale and depravity of Assad’s actions.” Senate Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., echoed those sentiments, tweeting “the barbarism from the Assad regime will not be tolerated.”

Other supporters of the president’s action included House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn.

Others, however, voiced concern about the decision to launch strikes against Syria. House MInority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted that the airstrikes are “no substitute for a coherent strategy.”

Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, D-Calif., voiced concern that the strikes could prompt “serious escalation.”

Not all responses were along party lines, however. Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan tweeted that the strikes are “unconstitutional, illegal and reckless.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.