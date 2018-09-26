Michael Avenatti says his new client has allegations against Kavanaugh

Ethan Miller/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has a new client, Julie Swetnick, who has new allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on the eve of his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He told “The View” she’s willing to testify to the committee.

ABC News has confirmed the committee has received a sworn declaration from his client, who has multiple security clearances for federal agencies. In the sworn statement, Swetnick alleges she observed Kavanaugh engaging in what she calls “abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls.”

Kavanaugh, in response to Avenatti’s comments, said: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

This is a developing story.

