Michael Bloomberg qualifies for Democratic debate

3dfoto/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate after meeting the Democratic Party’s latest qualification criteria.

A national poll by NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist that was released earlier Tuesday showed that Bloomberg was polling nationally at 19%, meeting the threshold set by the Democrats for him to be able to participate in this week’s debate.

“Our campaign is seeing a groundswell of support across the country, and qualifying for the February 19 debate is the latest sign that Mike’s plan and ability to defeat Donald Trump is resonating with more and more Americans,” said Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Skeekey continued: “Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country. The opportunity to discuss his workable and achievable plans for the challenges facing this country is an important part of the campaign process.”

The other candidates who have also qualified are former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The debate will take place at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

