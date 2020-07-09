Michael Cohen back in federal custody after being released to home confinement over COVID-19 concerns

ABC News(NEW YORK) — BY: AARON KATERSKY and IVAN PEREIRA

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, has been taken back into federal custody Thursday, his attorney Jeffrey Levine said.

Cohen, 53, had been under home confinement since May after the Department of Justice released him and other prisoners from federal detention facilities over coronavirus concerns. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to two charges.

Cohen admitted to violating campaign finance laws over payments made to women who alleged having affairs with Trump years before his 2016 presidential campaign, and he admitted lying to Congress while under oath about a Moscow real estate project Trump and his company pursued while Trump was trying to secure the Republican nomination for president.

Cohen was originally serving his three-year sentence in New York State’s Otisville Correctional Facility and was slated to be released from custody in 2021.

