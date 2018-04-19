Michael Cohen dismisses lawsuits against BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal attorney, has dismissed lawsuits against BuzzFeed and Fusion GPS over the publishing of a controversial dossier compiled by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele.

Cohen filed the lawsuits earlier this year — one in federal court against the private investigative firm, and the other in state court against the popular media website.

Cohen’s attorney filed to dismiss both late Wednesday night.

“The lawsuits against BuzzFeed over the Steele dossier have never been about the merits of our decision to publish it,” a BuzzFeed’s spokesperson wrote in a statement Thursday morning on Twitter. “Today’s news suggests that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer no longer thinks an attack on the free press is worth his time.”

ABC News has reached out to Cohen’s attorney and Fusion GPS for comment.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

