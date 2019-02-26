Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney and long-time fixer, disbarred in New York

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Michael Cohen has been officially disbarred in New York, per a decision from the First Department of the Appellate Division, New York State Supreme Court which was issued Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and long-time fixer testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.

