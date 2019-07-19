Michelle Obama named 2019's most admired woman in the world in new poll

Erika Goldring/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Angelina Jolie may be a better actress and director, but Michelle Obama’s got her beat in one category — this year, at least.

The former first lady beat out Jolie as the world’s most admired woman in an annual study conducted by online research firm YouGov.

Obama topped the list this year, while Jolie — who was first last year — came in third.

Oprah Winfrey was second.

Also included in the top 10 of most admired women are Queen Elizabeth II, actress Emma Watson, activist Malala Yousafzai and chemist Tu Youyou.

First ladies had a good showing on the list: alongside Obama, Hillary Clinton came in eighth, Melania Trump is 19th and Peng Liyuan, a singer and the wife of Chinese President Xi JinPing, is seventh.

World leaders, too, were featured on the list, including Queen Elizabeth II, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May.

On the men’s side of things, Microsoft founder Bill Gates came out on top, with Obama’s husband, Barack, in second. President Donald Trump is 14th on the men’s list, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is 10th.

The men’s list also features soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at seventh and ninth, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, considering their high placement on the global scale, the Obamas top both the male and female list of most admired people in America alone.

On the men’s side, Trump comes second, and on the women’s side, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is his parallel. Melania Trump takes third, and Clinton came in eighth.

Just two presidential candidates are featured on either list of America’s most admired: former Vice President Joe Biden in sixth and Sen. Bernie Sanders in seventh.

It’s been a remarkable 12 months for Obama, whose memoir “Becoming,” released last fall, “could be the most successful memoir in history” after selling about 10 million copies, per its publisher, Penguin Random House.

