Michelle Obama rocks blonde ombre natural curls at 2019 Essence Music Festival

Erika Goldring/Getty Images(NEW ORLEANS) — During the 2019 Essence Music Festival, Michelle Obama took the center stage at the Superdome wearing a sparkling sequin jumpsuit and showing off her gorgeous natural curls.

On Saturday, the former first lady sat down with journalist Gayle King for a powerful interview, and her honey-blonde ombré ringlets were a beautiful switch from her usual deep brown relaxed strands.

Obama posted a few photos from the event on Instagram, and many people were excited to see her voluminous curly coiffure.

“Just when I thought Michelle Obama couldn’t get any more beautiful — she is stunning in those natural curls,” one commenter wrote. “Her inner beauty is boundless.”

Another fan of the look wrote, “Curls!!!!! Magical, beautiful, wonderful!!!”

During the interview, Obama discussed her best-selling book, “Becoming,” and shared a lot of wisdom with the audience.

“The power we have as black folks, particularly as black women. The power of our voice and our story and our narrative. You know, we underestimate it because they want us to underestimate it,” Obama said. “But I’m here to tell you, there is nothing we can’t do or change when we as a collective put our minds to it. We’re, we’re the ones we’ve been waiting for.”

Following her appearance at the 25th anniversary of the annual Essence Festival, she posted an enlightening caption on Instagram empowering women to put themselves first more.

“What do you do to make yourself more of a priority?” she wrote.

Many women responded opening up about everything from their personal self-care practices, scheduling alone time, eating healthier, and more.

