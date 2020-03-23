Multiple states shelve primary contests as coronavirus shuffles 2020 election calendar

SDI Productions/iStock (NEW YORK) — The far-reaching coronavirus pandemic has thrust the 2020 campaign into uncharted territory, forcing election officials to choose between upending the primary calendar or forging ahead with in-person voting amid urgent calls for “social distancing.”

At least ten states and one territory have postponed or otherwise extended their presidential primaries so far, and more are expected to follow, amid anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak. Election officials are seeking to minimize the health risks associated with COVID-19 either by moving contests or implementing alternative tactics to in-person voting.

On Monday, following a request from the Rhode Island Board of Elections, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced she would sign an executive order to move the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 2, and make the election predominantly vote-by-mail. In the coming weeks, all registered voters in the state will be sent a mail ballot application, and a paid postage envelope to return it, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said.

And on Friday, Indiana became the seventh state to reschedule its presidential primary, after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that after reaching an agreement with the chairs of the respective state parties, Indiana’s primary was moving from May 5 to June 2.

“The right of citizens to elect their leaders in an election is one of the cornerstones of America. In order to balance that right with the safety of county employees, poll workers and voters, delaying Indiana’s primary election is the right move to protect Hoosiers’ health,” the governor said in a statement.

The Ocean and Hoosier states join Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, and Puerto Rico, which are all no longer planning to hold their primaries on the original dates that were set and approved by the Democratic National Committee.

In most of the states, election officials overseeing the contests have officially announced a new date, while a couple others remain in flux with bills and lawsuits still being worked out.

The fate of Ohio’s last-minute suspended primary is set to be taken up by the state legislature.

After Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the polls closed late Monday, on the eve of Tuesday’s previously scheduled primary, the state’s Democratic Party sued Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose over setting the new primary date on June 2, which they argue is not within in his purview, but instead falls under the state legislature’s domain.

On Tuesday, Ohio State House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, circulated a letter to his members, urging a special session to set a new date for the state’s in-person primary day. The Ohio legislature will meet next week to take up a number of issues related to the coronavirus.

Among the states that have moved their primaries, at least five are currently set to now take place on June 2, setting up one of the most delegate-rich nights of the entire Democratic primary season – with 615 delegates now up for grabs. That delegate prize is now only second to Super Tuesday, when 1,344 delegates were awarded to the Democratic field.

