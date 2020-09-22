Nancy Pelosi, Steve Mnuchin reach deal on continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown

uschools/iStockBy MARIAM KHAN and JOHN PARKINSON, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced late Tuesday that Democrats have reached a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to avert a government shutdown and fund the government with a continuing resolution through Dec. 11.

The deal will add nearly $8 billion to the CR for food and nutrition assistance programs. And funding for farmers and the agriculture community is also included, at the GOP’s request, with increased accountability measures.

“We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the CR to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families,” Pelosi said in a statement. “We also increase accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, preventing funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout.”

“To help the millions of families struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic, Democrats have renewed the vital, expiring lifeline of Pandemic EBT for a full year and enabled our fellow Americans in the territories to receive this critical nutrition assistance,” she continued. “Democrats secured urgently needed assistance for schoolchildren to receive meals despite the coronavirus’s disruption of their usual schedules, whether virtual or in-person, and expanded Pandemic EBT access for young children in child care. We also extended key flexibility for states to lower administrative requirements on SNAP for families in the middle of this crisis.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said on Monday that the Commodity Credit Corporation was a necessity for GOP support.

“House Democrats’ rough draft of a government funding bill shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need,” he tweeted. “This is no time to add insult to injury and defund help for farmers and rural America.”

