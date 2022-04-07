Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19; Biden not considered close contact, White House says

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted Thursday.

Pelosi, 82, doesn’t have any symptoms, he said. This positive test comes after testing negative earlier in the week, Hammill said.

Pelosi on Wednesday tweeted a photo of her next to President Joe Biden.

Biden, who tested negative on Wednesday night, isn’t considered a close contact “as defined by the CDC,” according to a White House statement. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it wasn’t considered close contact because they weren’t within six feet of each other for 15 minutes.

“The president saw Speaker Pelosi at White House events and had brief interactions over the course of the last two days,” the White House statement said.

“He will continue to be tested regularly. The president wishes Speaker Pelosi a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Pelosi is second in line to the presidency after the vice president.

Pelosi is vaccinated and boosted and received her second booster shot last month, a spokesperson said.

Other Washington officials to test positive this week include Attorney General Merrick Garland; Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; and Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas.

Hammill added on Twitter that a planned congressional delegation to Asia, led by Pelosi, will be postponed.

ABC News’ Mary Bruce contributed to this report.