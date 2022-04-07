Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted Thursday.

This positive test comes after testing negative earlier in the week, Hammill said.

Pelosi on Wednesday tweeted a photo of her next to President Joe Biden.

Pelosi, 82, is vaccinated and boosted and does not have any symptoms, he said.

Pelosi is second in line to the presidency after the vice president.

Other Washington officials to test positive this week include Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas.

Hammill added on Twitter that a planned congressional delegation to Asia, led by Pelosi, will be postponed.

