New Hampshire Democratic primary surpasses record 2008 levels

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images(MANCHESTER, N.H.) — Turnout for voters in the New Hampshire Democratic primary primary has surpassed 2016 levels and record-breaking 2008 levels, as Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Granite State over former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 98% of precincts reporting.

Unlike the Iowa caucuses, which had stagnant turnout levels compared to 2016, New Hampshire voters turned out in higher numbers than four years ago.

On Tuesday, more than 290,000 people voted in the primary — record levels compared to the last three elections.

In 2008, a record 288,000 people voted in the primary, which saw Sen. Hillary Clinton defeat Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. John Edwards.

With 98% reporting as of 3:30 p.m. ET, the current New Hampshire vote tally stands at 290,573.

Sanders is projected to win with 26% of the vote, followed by Buttigieg at 24%, Klobuchar with 20% and single-digit results for Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 8%.

Following Tuesday’s vote, Buttigieg and Sanders both took home nine delegates, while Klobuchar earned six. After two primary contests, despite finishing in second place in vote totals both, Buttigieg leads the total delegate count with 23 delegates. Sanders has the second most with 21, Warren has eight, Klobuchar has seven and Biden comes in with six. Candidates need 1991 delegates to win the nomination.

“So — it’s on to Nevada, it’s on to South Carolina, it’s on to win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said during a rally following his projected victory Tuesday. “And together I have no doubt that we will defeat Donald Trump.”

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael Bennet both dropped out Tuesday after the two projected to net 3% and 0% of the vote, respectively.

The next Democratic caucuses and primaries are Nevada on Feb. 22, South Carolina on Feb. 29, and March 3rd’s Super Tuesday — which includes 16 states and territories.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.