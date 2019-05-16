New Trump financial disclosure details money made at properties, resorts, golf clubs

Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump resists Democrats’ efforts to examine his business and tax records, a new personal financial disclosure report filed with the federal Office of Government Ethics and released Thursday shows how the president has continued raking in a steady stream of revenue from his global businesses since taking office.

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., in particular, has quickly proven to be one of the most lucrative properties owned and run by the president’s family business, bringing in more than $40 million between January and December 2018, compared to just $19 million in the first 16 months of business, between January 2016 and April 2017.

Trump National Doral, one of the president’s biggest sources of income, brought in just over $75 million, about the same figure as last year. The Washington Post on Wednesday reported that state financial records show that the Doral resort has been “severely underperforming,” with the resort’s net operating income from room rates, banquets, golf and overall revenues all down by 69 percent over two years since 2015, possibly due to the damaged Trump brand.

The president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, which has recently been at the center of security concerns regarding access to the president, brought in more than $22 million for Trump throughout 2018, a small decrease compared to the $25 million from the previous year.

Most properties ran about even to 2018 figures. Trump’s Bedminster golf course in New Jersey held steady at $15 million, the Jupiter Club in Florida brought in $13 million, and the Palm Beach Club remained at about $12 million.

Last year, the businessman-turned-president, reported owning about $1.7 billion in total assets by the end of 2017, according to campaign finance research group the Center for Responsive Politics’ analysis of previous disclosure records.

Despite the drop in business overall, various Trump properties are still favorite meet-up spots for Trump supporters.

Various campaigns and committees have spent more than $4.5 million at Trump properties between January 2017 and December 2018, according to campaign finance reports filed to the Federal Election Commission.

Before becoming president, Trump pledged to donate any foreign profits his company made at Trump owned properties; so far since 2017 the Trump Organization has announced at least $342,470 had been donated to the U.S. Treasury for foreign profits the company made.

