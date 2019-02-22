No special counsel report coming Friday or next week: DOJ official

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Despite mounting speculation that Special counsel Robert Mueller would deliver his final report to Attorney General William Barr as early as next week, a Justice Department official with knowledge of the matter said Friday the handover is not that imminent.

Suggestions that the report could be delivered next week — while President Donald Trump is overseas in Vietnam for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — are “incorrect,” the official told ABC News.

Mueller has been looking into Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including whether anyone associated with the Trump campaign may have coordinated efforts with Russian operatives.

Trump said Friday, as he has done repeatedly, that there was “no collusion, no obstruction.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

