NRA discloses additional contributions from Russian donors

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The National Rifle Association acknowledged additional contributions from Russian donors on Wednesday.

After telling ABC News the organization had received only one contribution from a single Russian individual, the NRA revised that total in an April 10 letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, who has been pushing to learn more about the NRA’s election spending.

“Given your focus on potential Russian influence between 2015 and the present, we reviewed our financial records for that period,” wrote John C. Frazer, the NRA’s Secretary and General Counsel. “During that time, the NRA received a total of approximately $2512.85 from people associated with Russian addresses (which may include U.S. citizens living in Russia), or known Russian nationals living in the United States.”

Frazer also states that the organization is “reviewing [its] responsibilities” in regards to Alexander Torshin, a Russian politician and dues-paying NRA member, who was recently sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department.

An aide to Sen. Wyden told ABC News the senator is considering making a push for “additional oversight actions” in light of what the aide characterized as an inadequate response to recent inquiries.

“Sen. Wyden will be referring his correspondence with the NRA to the Federal Elections Commission to contribute to their inquiry,” the aide said. “After three letters, the NRA continually, and specifically, avoided detailing what measures it takes to vet donations, including from shell companies, a known means for Russians to funnel money into the United States. As ranking member of the Finance Committee, he is considering additional oversight actions in light of this response.”

