NY AG delays depositions of Trump, 2 of his children, following death of Ivana Trump

(NEW YORK) — Depositions of former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in connection with the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the family’s businesses practices have been delayed, the New York Attorney General’s Office said Friday.

The AG’s office said the postponement was due to the death of Ivana Trump, the former president’s ex-wife and the mother of Ivanka and Donald Jr., on Thursday.

“In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to,” the office said in a statement. “This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time.”

“We offer our condolences to the Trump family,” the statement added.

The New York Attorney General’s Office has been investigating potential discrepancies in how the Trump Organization valued certain assets when seeking loans or when pursuing tax breaks.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in the yearslong investigation.

The Trumps had sought to squash the AG’s subpoenas to testify on the grounds that they were politically motivated, but last month New York’s highest court declined to take up an appeal by the family, thereby obligating the Trumps to sit for depositions in the probe.

Ivana Trump died Thursday at her home in New York City at the age of 73. She was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of a set of stairs in her Upper East Side apartment, according to police sources. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

She and Donald Trump were married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.