On “The View”: Dr. Jill Biden says Joe Biden heard women 'loud and clear' on unwelcome touching

Paul Morigi/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — In an appearance on ABC’s The View, Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of 2020 candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, said that her husband heard the message “loud and clear” from women who said he has made them feel uncomfortable in the past with unwelcome touching.

“I think it’s so courageous for these women to come forward,” Dr. Biden said. She then added, “[I] Think things have moved forward in a positive way. Joe heard that message. He heard it loud and clear.”

In their first interview since announcing his candidacy, the Bidens sat down with ABC’s Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts late last month and addressed issues from Biden’s past that have drawn criticism.

Dr. Biden defended her husband, saying that in the 44 years she’s known him, she’s never previously heard negative stories.

“I think what you don’t realize is how many people approach Joe. Men and women, looking for comfort or empathy,” she said. “But going forward, I think he’s gonna have to judge — be a better judge — of when people approach him, how he’s going to react. That he maybe shouldn’t approach them.”

She said she had also experienced past situations where she felt men had invaded her space, and did not speak up, but that things are different now.

“I just sorta stepped aside. I didn’t address it. I — like you said — I mean, things have changed. There was a time when women were afraid to speak out,” Dr. Biden said. “I can remember specifically it was in a job interview … if that same thing happened today, I’d turn around and say, “What do you think you’re doin’?” So I think it’s — it’s totally different.”

Dr. Jill Biden to @GMA on allegations of inappropriate touching against Joe Biden: “What you don’t realize is how many people approach Joe—men and women—looking for comfort. But going forward, I think he’s going to have to…be a better judge” https://t.co/gXX4ccPbdg pic.twitter.com/y7PhLWbj7s — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 30, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.