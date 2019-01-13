Pelosi and Schumer 'don’t want to reach a solution' to end government shutdown: Rep. Steve Scalise

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Republican whip in the House of Representatives said Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer “don’t want to reach a solution,” saying that “not one single time” have the congressional leaders given a counteroffer to the president and Republicans who are negotiating to reopen the government.

“Clearly, you’ve seen a number of offers put on the table by President [Donald] Trump to try to resolve this issue,” Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said in an interview on “This Week.”

“Not one single time, George, has Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer put a counteroffer on the table except a dollar. Nancy Pelosi said a dollar. That’s not serious, we all know that. It’s time for them to come to the table,” the congressman said. Pelosi joked to reporters last week that she would offer $1 for the wall.

The current government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history on Saturday, surpassed the 21-day record from the Clinton administration. There are no apparent prospects of a deal between the president and Congress to reopen the government as they continue to disagree on funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, one of Trump’s signature campaign promises.

